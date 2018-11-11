BLUM, Michael E.

BLUM - Michael E. Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 5, 2018 at age 55. Beloved companion of Pam Thorn; devoted stepfather of Paul and Eric Sellers; loving son of the late Vernon and Donna Blum; dear brother of Ray (Justine) Blum and Linda Gibson; cherished uncle of Aaron, Amanda, Jason, Mark, and Caitlyn; also survived by his beloved cat Roman. No prior visitation, service private. Mr. Blum worked collections for over 30 years, and at one point owned his own collection agency. Michael was a graduate of Public School 56, Lafayette High School, and had multiple degrees from the University at Buffalo. Arrangements entrusted to Lombardo Funeral HOme (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com