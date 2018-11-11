Bills' Matt Milano being evaluated for head injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano was being evaluated for a head injury, the Bills said.
CBS announcers said Milano will be placed in the concussion protocol, although the Bills have not confirmed that.
Milano was taken to the sideline medical tent by athletic trainers during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Milano was again having a strong game and also had an interception.
Matt Milano took the ball he intercepted and launched it to his dad, Mike, in the stands behind the Bills bench. pic.twitter.com/MoRFtq8YY9
