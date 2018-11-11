Bills' Matt Barkley's TD pass to tackle Dion Dawkins almost didn't happen

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Matt Barkley’s touchdown pass to left tackle Dion Dawkins almost didn’t happen.

But the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman did an excellent job chipping New York Jets linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu before spinning free and was wide open for the 7-yard reception. It gave the Buffalo Bills a 24-0 lead with 7:58 remaining in the first half of a 41-10 victory on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The play call in the huddle was "Get Dion in the end zone on 1."

“It was a play that we had practiced and we wanted it versus a certain look, and we had the look,” Barkley said. “And they were even calling out, ‘This tackle is eligible! This tackle is eligible!’ So I almost canned it. But it ended up being a good hard sell.

“And I couldn’t find him at first when I whipped my head around. He was kind of behind the mix, and then he just popped open. He looked like a tight end out there. It was a fun play.”

Dawkins, a second-round draft pick out of Temple in 2017, grew up in Rahway, N.J., just 23 miles from the stadium. He said it was special to score a touchdown in his home state.

“Absolutely,” Dawkins said. “In high school, I scored on defense. This is big to score a touchdown in Jersey. After the game, I went over to my mother and she was crying, so it’s a big deal.”

Dawkins kept the ball. At the time, he was tied for the team lead in touchdown catches.

Zay Jones caught his second touchdown pass of the season in the third quarter.

Dawkins’ touchdown catch was the first by a Bills offensive lineman since guard Mitch Frerotte in 1992, according to the Bills' media relations department.

“Knowing him, he thinks he’s a wide receiver anyway, so it’s good for his confidence,” running back LeSean McCoy said. “I’m sure a lot of linemen will see that on tape and be very jealous.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott credited offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for designing the play, and his players for executing.

“It’s something we’ve had for a couple of weeks now and called it at the right time, obviously,” McDermott said.

The coach knew Dawkins had the hands to pull it off.

“We’ve seen him in practice. He’s a good athlete,” McDermott said. “I want him to block first, though.”