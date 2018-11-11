Twitter reacts to Matt Barkley's first start with Bills

Two plays into quarterback Matt Barkley's first start with the Buffalo Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Bills were up a touchdown. By the end of the game, the Bills won 41-10 vs. the New York Jets. Here's how Twitter reacted to Barkley's first start:

@MattBarkley your MVP award is being shipped out FedEx tomorrow morning... And some wings. #GoBills — Brenden Stannard (@stanndy) November 11, 2018

I have already talked myself into the Bills going 9 and 7 and making the playoffs behind MVP Matt Barkley. pic.twitter.com/X7m43bpH9Z — Spip (@SrirachaSpip) November 11, 2018

“The long, storied career of Matt Barkley began quite unexpectedly in the middle of the 2018 season when he started his first game for the Buffalo Bills.” -HOF introduction, August 2037 — Del Reid (@DelReid) November 11, 2018

Matt Barkley is going into the #Bills ring of honor next week right next to Thurman Thomas. — Mark Tinsley Jr. (@marktinsleyjr) November 11, 2018

If you'd told me Matt Barkley was gonna turn the Bills from the leagues worst into a playoff looking offence I'd have laughed in your face! 😂 #BUFvsNYJ #GoBills #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/5CABaJHxxc — Richard Dowling (@RichardDowling9) November 11, 2018

What is going on here right now... Is Matt Barkley our new Uncle Orton? 😂😂😂 quick sign that man to a contract extension — Kyle Ranney (@Its_me_Ranney) November 11, 2018

When exactly did Matt Barkley turn into Jim Kelly? — Jeff Anderson (@jeffa_) November 11, 2018

What time does Matt Barkley get the key to the city? — Craig Williams (@williamscraigm) November 11, 2018

Matt Barkley is the best @buffalobills QB this year #BillsMafia — Jake Smith (@Thejakesmith_) November 11, 2018

I mean, I know we are only playing the Jets, but where has this been all year? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #GoBills — Bob (@Bob_Prinz) November 11, 2018

As a #GoBills fan, I should know better than to get excited in the first quarter.

I should.

I don't. — Jackie (@jackie_gardens) November 11, 2018

I'm mean it's just the jets but omg go bills. truly the best veterans day gift is my team not getting destroyed by an easy team #GoBills #SaluteToService — Stone Bro 1 (@BradenMcGee) November 11, 2018