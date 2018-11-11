Twitter reacts to Matt Barkley's first start with Bills
Two plays into quarterback Matt Barkley's first start with the Buffalo Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Bills were up a touchdown. By the end of the game, the Bills won 41-10 vs. the New York Jets. Here's how Twitter reacted to Barkley's first start:
@MattBarkley your MVP award is being shipped out FedEx tomorrow morning...
And some wings. #GoBills
— Brenden Stannard (@stanndy) November 11, 2018
I have already talked myself into the Bills going 9 and 7 and making the playoffs behind MVP Matt Barkley. pic.twitter.com/X7m43bpH9Z
— Spip (@SrirachaSpip) November 11, 2018
“The long, storied career of Matt Barkley began quite unexpectedly in the middle of the 2018 season when he started his first game for the Buffalo Bills.” -HOF introduction, August 2037
— Del Reid (@DelReid) November 11, 2018
Matt Barkley is going into the #Bills ring of honor next week right next to Thurman Thomas.
— Mark Tinsley Jr. (@marktinsleyjr) November 11, 2018
If you'd told me Matt Barkley was gonna turn the Bills from the leagues worst into a playoff looking offence I'd have laughed in your face! 😂 #BUFvsNYJ #GoBills #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/5CABaJHxxc
— Richard Dowling (@RichardDowling9) November 11, 2018
What is going on here right now... Is Matt Barkley our new Uncle Orton? 😂😂😂 quick sign that man to a contract extension
— Kyle Ranney (@Its_me_Ranney) November 11, 2018
When exactly did Matt Barkley turn into Jim Kelly?
— Jeff Anderson (@jeffa_) November 11, 2018
What time does Matt Barkley get the key to the city?
— Craig Williams (@williamscraigm) November 11, 2018
Matt Barkley is the best @buffalobills QB this year #BillsMafia
— Jake Smith (@Thejakesmith_) November 11, 2018
I mean, I know we are only playing the Jets, but where has this been all year? 🤷🏻♂️ #GoBills
— Bob (@Bob_Prinz) November 11, 2018
As a #GoBills fan, I should know better than to get excited in the first quarter.
I should.
I don't.
— Jackie (@jackie_gardens) November 11, 2018
I'm mean it's just the jets but omg go bills. truly the best veterans day gift is my team not getting destroyed by an easy team #GoBills #SaluteToService
— Stone Bro 1 (@BradenMcGee) November 11, 2018
I'm ecstatic right now. I know it's the Jets but Jesus I've been waiting for us to play good for so long now. #GoBills
— Bills Maf-Ian (@chefspaghetti) November 11, 2018
