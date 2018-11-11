Best Twitter reactions to Bills 41-10 win against Jets

Here's another "Won Buffalo" weekend in the books. Two days after the University at Buffalo Bulls men's basketball team upset the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 99-94 overtime win and day after the Buffalo Sabres won in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Vancouver Canucks, the Buffalo Bills pulled off a 41-10 win against the New York Jets. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Bills win, Matt Barkley's first career start as Bills quarterback and the New England Patriots 34-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans Sunday:

Did the world just flip for the better? The Bills won a game for the first time in weeks, Petrino got fired, and the Patriots lost #GoBills — Ashley Wysocki 🦄 (@ash_wysocki) November 11, 2018

That feeling when the #Bills win big and the #Patriots get clobbered on same day: pic.twitter.com/eNxcYRkbCY — Stephen T Watson (@buffaloscribe) November 11, 2018

Mark Barkley had a better day than Tom Brady 😂. I’m gonna go buy some lotto tickets. #GoBills — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) November 11, 2018

Great feeling going into the bye week with a win! Go Bills! @buffalobills #SalutetoService #Veteransday — Brendan Leavy (@BrendanLeavy1) November 11, 2018

Cannot tell you how excited I am that the Bills will be drafting lower. MOAR MEANINGLESS WINS PLEASE!!! — SabreToof (@sabretoof) November 11, 2018

As happy as I am for a @buffalobills win, it kinda just feels like guys just wearing the Bills jerseys who won... like... we're never gonna see that team again. Ever. So, I guess I'm happy? But I'm not excited in the least. — Schultz (@JeremyJSchultz) November 11, 2018

Bills beat the Jets AND Pats lose all in the same day?!

I want to remember this feeling. #BillsMafia #GoBills — Melissa Dulaney (@statgirl22) November 11, 2018

What a day!!!!

Amazing @buffalobills

I don’t even know who you are anymore🤣👏🙌🏽🇺🇸❤️💙

(Yes, I just checked the score) #BillsMafia #GoBills — Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) November 11, 2018

This game is making me so happy I might cry my way the through the last two minutes #GoBills⁠ ⁠ — Katie (@katedizzzzlee) November 11, 2018

Whether it be win, lose, lose, lose, or lose, bills live for blowout games — Whit Draws (@guw0pp47) November 11, 2018

It’s gotten so bad for the Jets that they’re losing to Buffalo by 28 at home and their own trending topic on Twitter was stolen by Winnipeg. #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/lWIA3XVU5Y — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) November 11, 2018

I just dont understand the 2018 Buffalo Bills. So confusing. And what confuses me more is when they win. #respectingtheprocess #BillsMafia — Kyle Atkins (@KyleAtkins41) November 11, 2018

The Patriots are losing by A LOT and the Bills are WINNING by a lot. Somebody pinch me is this REAL LIFE??? 😁#BillsMafia #GoBills — Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) November 11, 2018