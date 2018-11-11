Best Twitter reactions to Bills 41-10 win against Jets
Here's another "Won Buffalo" weekend in the books. Two days after the University at Buffalo Bulls men's basketball team upset the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 99-94 overtime win and day after the Buffalo Sabres won in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Vancouver Canucks, the Buffalo Bills pulled off a 41-10 win against the New York Jets. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Bills win, Matt Barkley's first career start as Bills quarterback and the New England Patriots 34-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans Sunday:
Did the world just flip for the better? The Bills won a game for the first time in weeks, Petrino got fired, and the Patriots lost #GoBills
— Ashley Wysocki 🦄 (@ash_wysocki) November 11, 2018
That feeling when the #Bills win big and the #Patriots get clobbered on same day: pic.twitter.com/eNxcYRkbCY
— Stephen T Watson (@buffaloscribe) November 11, 2018
#bills win & patriots loss = phenomenal Sunday pic.twitter.com/YTbwaMZkra
— Brian Claudio (@Bclaudio408) November 11, 2018
Mark Barkley had a better day than Tom Brady 😂. I’m gonna go buy some lotto tickets. #GoBills
— Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) November 11, 2018
Geez, it feels good when the @buffalobills win! #GOBILLS
— Mike Potts (@MNBillsFan) November 11, 2018
Great feeling going into the bye week with a win! Go Bills! @buffalobills #SalutetoService #Veteransday
— Brendan Leavy (@BrendanLeavy1) November 11, 2018
Cannot tell you how excited I am that the Bills will be drafting lower. MOAR MEANINGLESS WINS PLEASE!!!
— SabreToof (@sabretoof) November 11, 2018
As happy as I am for a @buffalobills win, it kinda just feels like guys just wearing the Bills jerseys who won... like... we're never gonna see that team again. Ever.
So, I guess I'm happy? But I'm not excited in the least.
— Schultz (@JeremyJSchultz) November 11, 2018
Bills beat the Jets AND Pats lose all in the same day?!
I want to remember this feeling. #BillsMafia #GoBills
— Melissa Dulaney (@statgirl22) November 11, 2018
What a day!!!!
Amazing @buffalobills
I don’t even know who you are anymore🤣👏🙌🏽🇺🇸❤️💙
(Yes, I just checked the score) #BillsMafia #GoBills
— Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) November 11, 2018
This game is making me so happy I might cry my way the through the last two minutes #GoBills
— Katie (@katedizzzzlee) November 11, 2018
Whether it be win, lose, lose, lose, or lose, bills live for blowout games
— Whit Draws (@guw0pp47) November 11, 2018
It’s gotten so bad for the Jets that they’re losing to Buffalo by 28 at home and their own trending topic on Twitter was stolen by Winnipeg. #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/lWIA3XVU5Y
— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) November 11, 2018
I just dont understand the 2018 Buffalo Bills. So confusing. And what confuses me more is when they win. #respectingtheprocess #BillsMafia
— Kyle Atkins (@KyleAtkins41) November 11, 2018
The Patriots are losing by A LOT and the Bills are WINNING by a lot. Somebody pinch me is this REAL LIFE??? 😁#BillsMafia #GoBills
— Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) November 11, 2018
Why can’t the #GoBills play the #Jets 16 times a year !
— AngryAng (@zarra403) November 11, 2018
