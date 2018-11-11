Argument precedes theft of Buffalo woman's SUV

A Buffalo woman told Niagara Falls Police that she argued with her boyfriend a short time before her SUV went missing Saturday morning. She said that he had the keys to the vehicle at the time.

The woman told police she parked her 2015 GMC in the Seneca Niagara Casino parking garage and was inside the casino when the argument occurred. Her boyfriend was escorted out of the casino by security, and was last seen walking around the property outside, police said.

When the woman went to leave a short time later, she discovered that her vehicle was missing. She contacted the boyfriend, who denied taking the vehicle and claimed to have thrown the keys away after being kicked out of the facility. Police are investigating.