Another Voice: Raising minimum wage would spur economy for all

By Stephen J. Muscarella

In the 1960s many social work and liberal arts students, such as me, optimistically studied theories that promised reductions or elimination of many social problems such as crime, poverty, prejudice and ignorance.

President Lyndon Johnson initiated his “War on Poverty” in 1964 and this national focus gave cheer to all that our great country could achieve anything, no task too difficult.

Now six decades later and after 33 plus years working at the New York State Department of Labor as an employment interviewer and counselor, among other jobs, I still ponder the question; “What has been accomplished by our efforts to confront these social problems?”

Many studies have documented that our nations has spent trillions of dollars on failed social programs since Johnson’s legislation. If there was a war on poverty, let’s be honest, it was a failed campaign.

One famous politician once declared of a losing situation, let’s just claim victory and walk away. Not so fast. We can’t continue to avoid social problems within our society without a cost. Poverty breeds despair and despair breeds detachment from the values that foster a healthy society.

I am a strong proponent of the work ethic. My experience at the NYDOL has convinced me that individuals find meaning in work and being productive increases feeling of self-worth, pride and resourcefulness. Disenfranchised citizens, given an opportunity to change their lot with more spending power, will have an optimistic outlook for the future. All society benefits.

Today we witness the growing divide between the wealthy and the poor. We have also experienced the waning interest our national government extends to the indigent. These individuals seem to be forgotten in our society consumed with money, achievement and success. This disparity will likely continue given the current political environment in Washington.

We have tried the “trickle down” theory of economics but an honest evaluation must conclude it has only benefited the wealthy. Let’s try the “percolate up from the bottom” theory and determine what more spending power in the hands of the poor will do for the economy. You know they will spend that revenue right back for the necessities they need.

My suggestion is simply to put more revenue directly in the hands of the working poor. The best proposals I believe in the last several decades is to increase the minimum wage. “Fight For $15” is a reasonable start. It will be more effective than the trillions of tax dollars in tax revenue wasted over the years.

Stephen J. Muscarella is president of the Western New York chapter of the Alliance for Retired Americans.