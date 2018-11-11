ALBARELLI, Charlotte (Jacumski)

ALBARELLI - Charlotte

(nee Jacumski)

Age 101, of Orchard Park, New York, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 4, 2018. She was born March 27, 1917, to the late Anna Brink and Walter Jacumski, in Buffalo, NY. As a young woman, she was governess to a wealthy family in Buffalo, NY. After her marriage to John C. Albarelli, she worked at Kittinger Furniture Company. She was a hairdresser for many years. Charlotte loved to teach Bible studies. Sharing her faith in Jesus with others was her passion. She was a longstanding member of the Kenmore Alliance Church.

She is survived by her loving sons, Carl Albarelli, and Marshall Albarelli and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Jon Albarelli and Angela Howard; great-grandchildren Ciana, Elizabeth, Anthony, and Drew; great-great-grandson, Cassian; and sister Ann Leveneoski. Mrs. Albarelli was preceded in death by her other nine siblings.

Family will be present to receive friends from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 17th with Funeral Services to follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral home located at 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Charlotte will be interred at Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com