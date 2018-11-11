Council poised to grant landmark status to four Buffalo buildings

The Samuel Schenck House – perhaps Buffalo's oldest known house still standing at its original location – likely will be designated as a local landmark along with three other buildings that the city's Preservation Board has deemed historically important structures.

The landmark status will give the buildings preservation protections, with the board having a say over exterior alterations or demolitions.

The Schenck House, at 3451 Bailey Ave., was built in 1823 by Mennonite migrants Michael Schenck and his son Samuel in what was the Town of Amherst – now Grover Cleveland Golf Course in Buffalo – according to documents filed with the Preservation Board.

Michael and Catherine Schenck and their 11 children migrated to Amherst in 1821 from Dauphin County, Penn. A year later, Schenck purchased the 120-acre parcel on which the farmhouse would be built by 1823, the documents said.

The Schenck farm operated until 1900, when the Country Club of Buffalo purchased the site and completed an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts and polo field on the site by 1902, according to the Preservation Board.

The city acquired the site in 1925 and it became Grover Cleveland Park in honor of the former Buffalo mayor and U.S. president. Erie County acquired the park in 1983 and it is now principally a golf course.

The Schenck House is Buffalo's second oldest known house, according to the Preservation Board.

The Common Council is expected to approve the landmark designation for the Schenck House during its meeting Tuesday.

The Council also is expected to landmark:

The former Wonder Bread Factory, a vacant industrial bakery built in 1915 at 356 Fougeron St. by the predecessor to the Continental Baking Co., maker of Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes. The iconic American products were manufactured for regional markets at the Buffalo plant until it closed in 2004, according to preservation documents.

Burgard High School, an art deco style building constructed in 1930 at 368 Kensington Ave. on land donated to Buffalo by Henry P. Burgard. In 2009, the Buffalo Public Schools completed perhaps the most ambitious exterior renovation of any of the city's public schools at Burgard, according to the preservation documents.