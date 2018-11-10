Williamsville North field hockey advances to Class A title game with 2-1 win against Sachem East

Williamsville North field hockey coach Jess Rys knew exactly whom she wanted to take the shot when her team was awarded a penalty stroke early in overtime.

After each practice, Rys saw how diligently Erin Roland worked on penalty strokes.

“We knew she was meant to score it,” Rys said.

Rys' hunch proved correct in an New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A semifinal Saturday at Williamsville North.

Roland, a junior midfielder, beat Sachem East goalie Marissa Cuevas on a penalty stroke 2:50 into sudden-death overtime Saturday, giving the Spartans a 2-1 victory.

“I feel like I just had the confidence to be able to do it,” Roland said.

Williamsville North (19-1) will face Section IV's Maine-Endwell for the Class A championship at 10 a.m. Sunday at Williamsville North. Maine-Endwell defeated Section I's Mamaroneck 2-1 in the second Class A semifinal.

“She’s a confident player,” Rys said. “We knew she would finish. Erin just stepped up, which was really nice.”

Roland took the decisive penalty stroke after her twin sister, Emma, was knocked down inside the 16-yard circle, as she approached Cuevas (seven saves) on a one-on-one attempt.

Rys motioned from the sideline for Erin Roland to take the penalty stroke, and Roland said there was some confusion regarding who would take the shot.

“I was trying to communicate with her on the sidelines, and she’s pointing at me and I realized, ‘Oh, okay! I’m taking it!’ ” Roland said. “I was a little nervous, because it’s overtime, but I’m like, ‘I have to score on this.’ ”

Roland lined up for the shot, and directed it high and to the right of Cuevas, who couldn’t reach it.

Roland’s goal ended a game in which the Spartans lost a 1-0 lead and defended against 14 penalty corners in the second half.

“The calls were against us there, but we came out, we blocked them up and we had some pretty good defense there,” Rys said. “Paige Timby, Ryleigh Bies, Bre Shannon, Erin Roland, even Sydney Moyer, our other (midfielder) and Lauren Rabinowitz, and even our forwards were dropping back to help out.”

Section XI's Sachem East (17-1) controlled the offense in the first 10 minutes of the state semifinal, but when Williamsville North took its shots, Cuevas stopped the Spartans’ first few chances, including a penalty stroke by Rabinowitz in the ninth minute.

Jordan Cooper gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead with 3:53 left in the first half, but Sachem East took advantage of the Spartans’ defensive miscues inside the 16-yard circle early in the second. The Flaming Arrows had seven penalty corners in the first 10 minutes, and Kristen Shanahan tied the game at 1-1 with 20:16 left in the second half.

Shanahan’s apparent go-ahead goal was waved off with 12:14, and the Spartans had to continue to buckle down on defense. Knowing a defensive surge was necessary, Rys gave her team a command: Be aggressive, and get the ball out of the zone.

“We all were confident we were going to get the ball out,” Roland said. “We had trust in our teammates.”

Then, with about 1:10 left in regulation, Cuevas made a diving save on Williamsville North’s Cooper to send the game to overtime.

“The goalie was really good,” Roland said of Cuevas. “She just kept making saves, throughout the game. We had to take a lot of shots.”