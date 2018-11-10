Williamsville man admits using dead brother to defraud union, insurance company

A Williamsville man admitted in federal court on Friday he stole from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and an insurance company after the death of his brother, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Timothy McCluskey, 61, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

McCluskey got his brother, Shawn McCluskey, reinstated in the union with a backdated membership application submitted in December 2014 after his brother died. Timothy McCluskey was eventually issued $2,500 in life insurance proceeds, according to prosecutors.

He also obtained a $50,000 life insurance policy from Hartford Insurance Company by falsely reporting to the union his brother had worked for his company, E&M Star Painting.

The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General said Timothy McCluskey abused his position as a former trustee of the Painters District Council 4 Health and Welfare Fund.