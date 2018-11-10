WHITE, Mary Abby (Haley)

WHITE - Mary Abby (nee Haley)

November 8, 2018; age 94; beloved wife of the late John Justin White; devoted mother of Cynthia Ann White; daughter of the late Mary C. (Christopher E.) Fryer and John Haley; cherished cousin of the late Betty Cohen and Betty Keller; dearest friend of Judy and Michael Holdren. Friends received Sunday 5-8 pm at Shepard Bros Funeral Home, LLC., 10690 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence. Mary was a former executive secretary for Trico Products for many years.