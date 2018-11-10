Route 219 reopened after crash, poor conditions

Parts of Route 219 and the westbound mainline Thruway each were closed Saturday after lake-effect snow caused crashes and poor visibility.

Route 219 between the Route 391 exit in the Town of Boston and the Route 98 exit in Springville was closed for several hours, reopening around 2:30 p.m..

The westbound mainline Thruway was closed for a couple hours beyond exit 61 at the Pennsylvania state line because of weather conditions but reopened at about 9:30 a.m., according to authorities.

All westbound traffic was shutdown at Shortman Road, according to the Thruway Authority. Officials announced the closure at about 7:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania officials have reopened all lanes of the westbound I-90 from the New York state line to exit 45/U.S. Route 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The highway was closed in Pennsylvania because of weather.

Route 219 is being closed in Erie County by @nyspolice from the Town of Boston exit (Rt. 391) to Springville (Rt. 98) due to poor visibility from heavy snow. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 10, 2018

BUFFALO:I-90 WESTBOUND CLOSED Weather Related I-90 Westbound closed beyond exit 61 at the Pennsylvania State Line — NYSThruwayTRANSalert (@ThruwayTraffic) November 10, 2018