VONGSAY, Lab

VONGSAY - Lab November 8, 2018, age 67. Loving father of Poneviliy Vongsay; caring brother of Oudone (Vinh) Khamthongath; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com