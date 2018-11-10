Volunteers sought for Giving Tree holiday project

The Family Help Center seeks volunteers, particularly on weekdays, to assist at Eastern Hills Mall during the holiday season for its Giving Tree project.

The Giving Tree assists needy children affected by abuse or neglect.

The tree holds tagged ornaments with a child's name on it and the child's gift wish. Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy that gift and return it to the table to help the needy child, the Family Help Center said.

Volunteers are asked to staff the table and log the gifts in a book. Each shift is three hours long.

If you can help staff the Giving Tree between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11, call Holly at the Family Help Center at 822-0919.