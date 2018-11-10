UB men's basketball upends No. 13 West Virginia
C.J. Massinburg scored 35 of his 43 points in the second half and overtime as the University at Buffalo men's basketball team upended No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, late Friday night in Morgantown.
It was the first true road win against a ranked team in UB basketball history.
Massinburg's 43 points set the school record for points in a road game and is one shy of the school record. He added 14 rebounds and was 9-for-15 from three-point range, including three three-pointers late in regulation to help force the overtime. The nine threes are third most in a game in UB history.
West Virginia had not allowed an opposing player to score 40 points or more since Andrew Wiggins had 41 for Kansas in 2014.
“Our whole deal for four days was don’t let him get started,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters. “Don’t leave him wide open and let him get open, because he’s going to make shots. We let him get started.”
UB pulled off a rare non-conference win at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers were 64-5 in non-conference home games in 12 years under Huggins. It also was the first time that West Virginia lost its season opener at home since the 1988-1989 season.
"This is not an easy place to play," Bulls coach Nate Oats said. "We knew it was going to tough. Bob Huggins coached teams are one of, if not the toughest, to play in the country. We didn't shoot the ball well early. I just told our guys to keep shooting and they would start dropping eventually. They finally started dropping for C.J. in the second half. I don't know if they dropped for everybody else, and we've got some pretty good shooters on the team."
UB (2-0) trailed by as many as 13 points on several occasions in the second half.
Massinburg made back-to-back threes to trim an eight-point lead to two at 81-79 with three minutes left. Brandon Knapper upped the lead to five at 84-79 when he made one of two free throws with 1:07 remaining. UB's Jeremy Harris answered with a layup with 52 seconds remaining.
UB forced a turnover and called timeout with 31 seconds remaining. The play was seemingly an easy one to call: Get the ball to Massinburg.
But Massinburg gave up the ball and the ensuing three-pointer missed.
UB got an offensive rebound and called timeout again.
Massinburg then buried a three with 15 seconds left to tie the score at 84-84.
"Coach drew up a play for me (during the first timeout)," Massinburg said. "We ran it. I took two guys with me and threw it back to one of my teammates. It was a good shot but it was a little short and he missed. That was a good teammate move.
"The next one, I got to shoot it. He ran another play for me. I got open. I gave it to (Nick Perkins) and immediately called for it back and it was going up no matter what. It felt good, too."
In the overtime, UB scored on the first possession but West Virginia answered. The Bulls then went on a 9-0 run fueled by a layup, two free throws and a three from Massinburg. UB's led by as much as 10 in the extra session.
"I think C.J. wasn't hitting early, but he was doing everything else," Oats said. "I kind of challenged the rest of our team. We have to make some plays like C.J. ... I told them halfway through the second half, we're not going to win this game by outshooting them. Let's figure out another way. We're going to have to win it on defense and get some easy buckets in transition, grind out some stops and get some putbacks.
"We were down 13 and fought our way back in it. C.J. made some big shots and then we got some big stops late in the game. In the overtime, we had the momentum going. Some stops happen and we got rebounds, converted at the free throw line."
Harris had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls while Jayvon Graves added 14.
The Bulls remain on the road and face Southern Illinois in Carbondale on Monday. Southern Illinois opened its season Friday with a 71-59 loss to Kentucky.
