Share this article

print logo
Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley - signed on Halloween - will start for the Bills on Sunday. Buffalo football fans are fearing the worst. (John Hickey/News file photo)

Twitter reactions: Bills fans respond to Matt Barkley as starting QB vs. Jets

| Published | Updated

With Bills first-round pick Josh Allen and veteran Derek Anderson ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Matt Barkley - signed on Halloween - will be under center for Buffalo's visit to East Rutherford, NJ. Nathan Peterman, who flopped in his two starts this season, will be relegated to a backup role.

That's scary.

On a day when the Buffalo Sabres came from behind to stun Vancouver in a shootout, fans of the city's football team lamented how rough - even farcical - this season has become.

Here are some of the top Twitter responses to the Bills' announcement that the former University of Southern California quarterback would start. Barkley, 28, has not started a football game since New Years Day 2017.

[Related: Is Josh McCown a better option at quarterback for the Jets?]

[Read more: 5 things to watch in Bills vs. Jets]

*Read more Buffalo Bills coverage at BN Blitz.

Story topics: / /

Ben Tsujimoto – Ben works on the digital side of Gusto, writing mainly about things to do and food-and-drink. He's the editor of The Buffalo News' soccer blog, BN Soccer, and coordinates the Smiles photo galleries. He attended Houghton College, lives off of Hertel and says he smiled a little too aggressively for his profile picture.
There are no comments - be the first to comment