Twitter reactions: Bills fans respond to Matt Barkley as starting QB vs. Jets

With Bills first-round pick Josh Allen and veteran Derek Anderson ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Matt Barkley - signed on Halloween - will be under center for Buffalo's visit to East Rutherford, NJ. Nathan Peterman, who flopped in his two starts this season, will be relegated to a backup role.

That's scary.

On a day when the Buffalo Sabres came from behind to stun Vancouver in a shootout, fans of the city's football team lamented how rough - even farcical - this season has become.

Here are some of the top Twitter responses to the Bills' announcement that the former University of Southern California quarterback would start. Barkley, 28, has not started a football game since New Years Day 2017.

Before the season started you looked at the schedule and saw week 9 and got excited for Sam Darnold vs Josh Allen. Instead we get Josh McCown vs Matt Barkley. #BillsMafia #Bills #BUFvsNYJ — Justin Buffalo (@JustInBuffalo) November 10, 2018

Sabres: incredible come from behind win! Bills: *waiting to post Matt Barkley as starter, just need to click send* MASHMASHMASH — 🐃 🦃 👑 (@BuffSausageKing) November 10, 2018

The exciting Sabres finish pales in comparison to Barkley VS McCown tomorrow! — Alex Szczesny (@AlexShez) November 10, 2018

Leave it to the #Bills to spoil the vibe of the #Sabres win by announcing Barkley is starting just minutes after the game — Mike Flatley (@Mike_Flats) November 10, 2018

Barkley that gives the #Bills the best chance to win... — Dirty Ray (@DirtyRay716) November 10, 2018

Bills are starting Matt Barkley this week. 2013 me is pumped for this. — Michael Barnas (@MichaelBarnas28) November 10, 2018

Check out this story from a few weeks ago. Just replace every “Derek Anderson” reference with “Matt Barkley.” #Bills https://t.co/m8Nu9BXJ4x — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) November 10, 2018

Just watched some Matt Barkley highlights...if you’re a fan of checkdowns and slowly thrown lobs, get excited for tomorrow! — Liam (@daphilosofizer) November 10, 2018

Barkley v McCown - The QB battle we need but don’t deserve — Jon Sandino (@JWSand16) November 10, 2018

Matt Barkley vs. Josh McCown is like the smell of poo vs. the taste. — Greg Bauch (@gregorybauch) November 10, 2018

Matt Barkley is throwing for 300 yards tomorrow — Brett (@fouryearbrett) November 10, 2018

