Thompson in, Girgensons out for Sabres' matchup with Canucks

With only one regulation win in the Sabres’ past six games, coach Phil Housley shuffled his fourth line ahead of Saturday’s matinee against the Canucks, inserting Tage Thompson and scratching Zemgus Girgensons.

Housley will also use Carter Hutton in goal after starting Linus Ullmark in Thursday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Canadiens. Thompson, 21, has been a healthy scratch in seven of the Sabres’ past nine games, but he joined center Johan Larsson and winger Patrik Berglund on the fourth line during Friday’s practice.

Thompson, acquired along with Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka in the Ryan O’Reilly trade this offseason, has one assist and a minus-2 rating in nine games this season. Thompson has failed to produce the way he did in the preseason.

“I think he needs to get back to what made him make the team,” Housley told reporters Saturday morning at KeyBank Center. “He was a very physical guy. He was using his speed, he was attacking the game, he was shooting the puck. He’s got to be battle ready. That’s one of the things that when he’s at his best he’s a force out there. He uses his speed, he brings a physical element on the forecheck and he goes to the net hard. He’s got a terrific shot. He needs to use that release and get pucks to the net.”

Housley didn’t seem displeased with Girgensons’ play. The winger has one goal and four assists while appearing in every game this season. He’s been the team’s top penalty killer, leading the Sabres in short-handed time on the ice.

But Housley thought the fourth line regressed against the Canadiens, as they logged a -2 rating and failed to score. Though this is a difficult game for Thompson to return – the Canucks are third in the Western Conference in points – Housley saw this as an opportunity get him involved again.

Thompson was the first player on the ice for practice Friday, shooting puck after puck into an empty net, and he’s often one of the last to leave.

“I just felt that Larry’s line, or Larsson’s line, has been very, very good for us,” Housley said. “I thought they dipped a little bit last game, but it’s not indicative of the way they’ve played. It’s just a matter of trying to get Tage in and get him some games here now. You don’t want to sit him out too long, to get the rust, but our coaches have done a terrific job getting him prepared after practice.”

Hutton saved all five shots he faced in the third period and overtime after replacing Ullmark on Thursday at Bell Centre. Ullmark allowed five goals on 32 shots.