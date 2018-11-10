The Wraparound: Sabres 4, Canucks 3, SO

These aren't the Sabres of old. If there was any doubt inside KeyBank Center on Saturday afternoon — and surely there was after an ugly finish to the second period — it was erased with yet another spectacular comeback.

Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart scored to erase a two-goal deficit with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to send the game to overtime, clearing the way for a 4-3 shootout victory over the Canucks.

Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt scored in the shootout for the win.

That salvaged what was an otherwise ugly return home. Reinhart missed much of the first period after being hit in the face by a puck, and Jack Eichel missed nearly 20 minutes for an undisclosed injury. Goalie Carter Hutton was outstanding in their absence.

The Sabres' goalie stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first and made a spectacular glove save in the second when lying on his back, only to allow three goals in 5:28.

They seemed on their way to a loss. Until their offense showed how times have changed. With Hutton pulled for the extra attacker, Skinner cut the deficit to one with a shot from the left circle at 17:33 and Reinhart scored on a rebound 40 seconds later to tie it.

Hutton made 36 saves, including that glove save on Bo Horvat in the second and another incredible stop on a one-timer in the first, after earning a win in relief of Linus Ullmark against the Canadiens.

Though Hutton horribly misplayed Jake Virtanen's go-ahead backhand goal with 34 seconds left in the second, he received little help from the men playing in front of him for most of regulation. The Sabres' offense, playing without Reinhart for nearly 18 minutes and Eichel for 20, finished with 37 shots, including 21 after the second period.

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu's redirection on a back door pass by forward Kyle Okposo at 4:43 in the first gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead. They rarely threatened after that. Odd-man rushes often resulted in shots over the net. Canucks goalie Jacob Markström was without his stick late in the second period when Conor Sheary sailed a wrister right into Markström's glove.

Markström stopped Jeff Skinner's chance from the slot midway through the third and corralled Sabres center Evan Rodrigues' backhander on a shorthanded breakaway later in the period.

Meanwhile, the defensemen continued to make irreparable mistakes. Rasmus Ristolainen lost a puck battle behind the net, which allowed Markus Granlund to make a backhanded pass in front of the net. Loui Eriksson was there to rip a wrister past Hutton to tie the score with 1:44 left in the second.

The Canucks took control in the third when the Sabres faltered in their defensive zone. No one challenged defenseman Erik Gudbranson's first shot from the point and his second beat Hutton for a 3-1 lead.

That was a first: The Sabres were 6-0-2 this season when scoring first in a game.

An 0-for: Despite Eichel's return, the Sabres failed to score on their two power play opportunities.

Top line: Eichel, Skinner and Jason Pominville each were a minus-2 before their final two goals in regulation, while the Canucks top line of Eriksson, Horvat and former Sabre Tim Schaller accounted for two goals.

Ironman: With Eichel and Reinhart both out, Okposo led all Sabres forwards in the first period in ice time with 7:13 and set up the go-ahead goal at 4:43.

Point help: Remember all that talk about needing more offense from defensemen? Well, Beaulieu’s goal gives the Sabres eight from their defensemen through 17 games. They didn’t get one goal from that group through 27 games last season.

Underwhelming reunion: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Canucks center Elias Pettersson, teammates with Team Sweden at the past two World Junior Championships, didn’t make much of an impact Saturday. Pettersson failed to score for only the second time this season, while Dahlin committed a pair of turnovers.

Tage time: Tage Thompson was back in the lineup for only the third time in the Sabres’ last 10 games and Zemgus Girgensons was a healthy scratch. Thompson didn't record a shot on goal, despite seeing time on the power play with Eichel out. Thompson’s turnover late in the second period led to the Canucks’ go-ahead goal with 34 seconds remaining.

Up Next: The Sabres are off Sunday and practice Monday at HarborCenter. They host the Lightning, who are currently atop the Eastern Conference with 25 points, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.