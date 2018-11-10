SWIATEK, Sharon A. (Kowalski)

November 8, 2018, age 72 of Corfu, NY. Beloved wife of 52 years to Henry J. Swiatek; dearest mother of Christopher (Andrea) Swiatek, Kimberly Swiatek (LeAnn Jones), Stacey (Scott) Udave and Brett (Dr. Nicole) Swiatek; cherished grandmother of Devin, Victoria, Lauren, Taylor, MacKenzie, Christian, Corey, Shaye, Alexandra, Jaden, Ethan, Brayden, Evan and Nolan and great grandmother of Emmitt, Jase and Jason; daughter of the late Daniel and Rita (nee Wojciechowski) Kowalski; sister of Christine and Elaine; sister- in-law of Dolores Swiatek and Gloria Sadowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, November 11th from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM in Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St. (please assemble at church). www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com