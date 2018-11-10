St. Mary's comes up just short in girls volleyball state final

After ending the third set on a 17-5 run, it seemed as if St. Mary’s had the Catholic state girls volleyball championship locked up. The Lancers were playing at home and had a 2-1 set lead.

Sacred Heart, from Hempstead on Long Island, had other ideas.

Sacred Heart got out to a quick start in the fourth set and built a 15-11 lead before St. Mary’s had to call timeout. The Spartans would answer with 10 of the final 15 points to even things at two sets apiece.

In the decisive set, St. Mary's went on a three-point run to take a 19-16 lead. Sacred Heart called timeout. The Lancers kept after it, building a 23-18 advantage.

Sacred Heart rallied and won the championship with a 27-25 victory in the final set.

“I’m proud of our results,” St. Mary’s coach Donald Pieczynski. “We made it to the finals and sometimes you can’t win it all. We came a couple points short.”

Hannah Mulhern had 44 kills for the tournament. Kelly Cleverley finished with 17 kills, Marie Rhodes had 16 blocks and Jasmine Brundage had 65 digs in the championship.

The Lancers finish their season with a record of 36-7-6.

Panama, Portville to states

Panama and Portville are returning to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in girls volleyball. Each won in three sets Saturday in the Far West Regionals at LeRoy High.

In Class C, Portville beat Penn-Yan from Section V, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11.

In Class D, Panama downed Cuba Rushford, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-10. Panama needed to rally from down 0-2 to win the Section VI overall Class D title last week just to get to this point.

The state tournament begins next Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.