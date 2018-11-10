PUGH, Maryann (Daluisio)

PUGH - Maryann (nee Daluisio)

Of West Seneca, NY, November 7, 2018; wife of the late Daniel Pugh; mother of Daniel (Mara Pecoraro), Philip (Sabila) and Christopher (Kristen Benes) Pugh; dear friend of Nick Monroe; daughter of the late Frank and Erva Daluisio; sister of Shirley Daluisio, Frank (Rhonda) Daluisio, Joseph Daluisio, Debra (Tom) Ueblacker, Lisa (William) George, Paul (Kim) and the late Michael Daluisio; grandmother of Presley, Christopher Jr. and Sabrina; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 2-8 pm at the O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home (new location), 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft). Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 am, Monday, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.