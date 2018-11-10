Arbitrator clears Buffalo principal accused of manipulating grad rates

Casey M. Young has been on paid administrative leave from his job as a high school principal in Buffalo going on three years, while the school district went through the formalities of trying to fire him for alleged misconduct.

But now, an arbitrator has ruled that terminating Young would be “without just cause” and that he should be reinstated as a building principal without so much as a mention of the disciplinary action in his personnel file.

It’s vindication for a principal said to go above and beyond for students at East High School, but whose career was derailed when the district accused him of manipulating graduation numbers at a low-performing school that was under pressure to improve.

Young declined a request for an interview.

“I will let the outcome speak for itself,” Young said in a text message to The Buffalo News. “The only thing I have ever been guilty of is understanding New York State Education Department regulations and putting students and families first.”

School district officials also declined to get into specifics of the arbitration and the ruling, saying it was still a personnel issue.

“The district is considering its appeal options in regard to this very serious matter,” said Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for the Buffalo Public Schools.

Young, meanwhile, still has not been returned to work as a principal, a position that pays him $123,158 a year. He has, however, continued to be compensated during the process, receiving $329, 879 from the school district since being placed on leave in December 2015, according to its records. The district also has paid his replacement during that time.

When asked why it has taken three years to get here, both sides indicated the process for removal can take time. This one, in particular, has carried on so long because this was the second arbitrator in the case, the attorneys said, after the first one recused himself.

The allegations against Young, 46, go back to 2015 when the school district raised questions about the graduation rates at East, where he took over as principal in 2011.

Graduation rates at East had steadily improved under Young’s leadership, rising from 41 percent in 2011 to 52 percent in 2014, when factoring in students who graduated after taking credit-recovery classes during the summer.

In fact, the principal generated some controversy when he first took over at the high school on Northampton Street and “counseled out” a number of students who had either missed the window to graduate on time or, according to Young, were unlikely to earn a diploma.

An audit performed by the State Education Department found no issues with the graduation figures at East, but that prompted another audit by the school district. As a result, Superintendent Kriner Cash placed Young on paid administrative leave and began so-called 3020-a proceedings against him, which refers to the section of education law that gives tenured educators due process before being disciplined or removed.

The district made several allegations against Young, including claims that he was “complicit in awarding diplomas” to students who failed to meet state requirements, according to a copy of the 31-page arbitration ruling obtained by The News.

The district basically claimed Young did not follow education law when he granted certain students academic accommodations or credits that they allegedly were not entitled to – resulting in higher graduation rates at East that made his school look better.

In fact, the district alleged that Young, along with a team of educators at East, engaged in “intentional misconduct” that included “fraudulently doctoring student records,” according to the ruling.

But the arbitrator, Joseph L. Randazzo, knocked down the district’s claims. Randazzo said there was no evidence Young was involved in wrongdoing and that his conduct was “consistent with the manner in which such matters were handled in the past.”

Attorney Robert L. Boreanaz, who represents the union of supervisors and administrators in the Buffalo Public Schools, called the ruling “a complete, 100 percent vindication” for Young.

“These allegations were quite serious and the arbitrator listened to all the district witnesses over 13 days and categorically and unequivocally rejected their testimony,” Boreanaz said.

The problem, Boreanaz said, was that the district’s own personnel didn’t understand the finer details of the education requirements, and the district hasn't done a good job of either updating its policies or training its staff on these matters.

“The district thought he was cooking the graduation rates and it just was not the case,” Boreanaz said. “The district just got it wrong. They just jumped to conclusions. They could have done a much better job of investigating, of understanding the education law, before they decided to take this unwarranted, unsubstantiated position.”

The district, though, maintains its position.

"Even with the benefit of hindsight, the allegations in this case raised enough red flags, and aberrations in the data regarding student performance, warranting charges and a hearing," Kuzma said. "It would be pursued again if similar circumstances arrive."

The arbitrator, meanwhile, went on to note that Young, who has spent 10 years as a building principal and four as an assistant principal, had never been disciplined or admonished during his administrative tenure. His last evaluation rated him a 3.7 out of a possible 4.

His attorney echoed those sentiments and recounted stories of Young picking up kids at their homes to make sure they got to school in the morning or attending funerals of students killed in street violence or going to the hospital to visit kids caught in the crossfire.

“He’s a very dedicated individual who always goes above and beyond for the students, meaning he supports the students but also expects the students do their job with integrity,” Boreanaz said.

Four others – two guidance counselors and two teachers – were also implicated by the district and initially placed on leave, but they were cleared a year or more ago and have returned to work in the district, Boreanaz said.

Boreanaz said he has made repeated requests to the district that Young be returned to work, as well, and the union is deciding whether it needs to go to court to force the district to comply.