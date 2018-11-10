Pregame primer: 5 things to watch when Bills visit Jets

Everything you need to know, plus what I’ll be watching for Sunday when the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets:

TV: CBS. Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play by play), James Lofton (color analyst).

Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Mark Kelso (color analyst).

Series history: Bills lead, 60-54. The Bills’ 114 games played against the Jets ranks second most in franchise history, behind 116 against the Patriots.

Bills injury report: Out: QB Josh Allen (elbow), DE Trent Murphy (knee), TE Charles Clay (hamstring), QB Derek Anderson (concussion). Questionable: RB Chris Ivory (shoulder), LB Tremaine Edmunds (concussion), WR Andre Holmes (neck). Jets injury report: Out: TE Neal Sterling (concussion). Doubtful: C Spencer Long (finger), QB Sam Darnold (foot), WR Robby Anderson (ankle). Questionable: DE Steve McLendon (ankle).

Point spread: The Bills are 7-point underdogs at footballlocks.com.

Did you know? The Bills’ defense held the Bears to 190 total yards in Week 9. That’s the fewest for a Buffalo opponent since a Dec. 12, 2013, game against Miami.

Next up: Take a breath, Bills fans. The team is on its bye week.

Here are five things to watch against the Jets:

1. Matt Barkley time. The Bills announced Saturday that Matt Barkley will start at quarterback, downgrading rookie Josh Allen to out. Barkley, Allen and Nathan Peterman all received reps with the No. 1 offense during the week. With a bye week coming up, the Bills understandably are being ultra-cautious with their prized rookie. That Barkley is starting shows how desperate the coaching staff is to avoid playing Peterman, who threw three interceptions last week in a 41-9 loss to the Bears. It's the second time this season the team starts a quarterback who has been with them for less than two weeks over Peterman. Yikes. When veteran Derek Anderson is healthy, it's fair to wonder if Peterman's time with the Bills will be over.

2. Will Terrelle Pryor get revenge? Pryor said he has nothing but love for the Jets, but admitted to feeling “underused” in New York. He did not have a great debut for the Bills in Week 9, letting a Peterman pass go through his hands, leading to one of those three picks. Pryor, though, played the second-most snaps among wide receivers behind Zay Jones, so he’s quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff. He’ll be motivated to show the Jets made a mistake in letting him go.

3. Does Ryan Lewis get the call at cornerback? The Bills didn’t just bench former starting cornerback Phillip Gaines — they straight up released him. Lewis previously started three games earlier this year, so it would make sense if he gets the call again. Coach Sean McDermott, however, stopped short of saying that is definitely the plan. The team has promoted a player from the practice squad and started him before, so rookie Levi Wallace has at least a chance to see playing time Sunday in what would be his professional debut.

4. Can Jason Croom and/or Logan Thomas take advantage of their opportunity? With starting tight end Charles Clay ruled out because of a hamstring injury, the Bills will use Croom and Thomas more. Each player possesses intriguing physical tools, but neither has been able to make much of an impact outside Croom’s touchdown catch against Minnesota. A solid performance by either player could lead to more playing time even after Clay returns to the lineup.

5. Does Wyatt Teller get his first career start? The rookie fifth-round draft pick lined up with the first unit during the portion of practice open to the media. McDermott wouldn't commit to Teller definitely starting, but it looks like that will be the case. If he does, he'll likely replace veteran Vlad Ducasse at left guard. It makes sense for the Bills to start looking at some of their younger players, including Teller.