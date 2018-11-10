Perrysburg, Sheldon, Sardinia among leaders for lake-effect snowfall
Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County leads the way with 13.8 inches of snow as of Saturday afternoon, according to the latest snowfall totals released by the National Weather Service.
The other accumulation leaders from the lake-effect storm are:
- Sheldon – 12 inches
- Sardina – 12 inches
- Colden – 9 inches
- Warsaw – 9 inches
- Forestville (Chautauqua County) – 7 inches
- Springville – 6 inches
- East Aurora – 6 inches
- Town of Boston – 5.8 inches
- Cassadaga – 5.3 inches
- Dunkirk – 4.5 inches
- Alden – 3 inches
- Sardinia – 3 inches
