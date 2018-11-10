Share this article

Forestville is among the communities that got the most lake-effect snow. (T.J. Pignataro/Buffalo News)

Perrysburg, Sheldon, Sardinia among leaders for lake-effect snowfall

Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County leads the way with 13.8 inches of snow as of Saturday afternoon, according to the latest snowfall totals released by the National Weather Service.

The other accumulation leaders from the lake-effect storm are:

  • Sheldon – 12 inches
  • Sardina – 12 inches
  • Colden – 9 inches
  • Warsaw – 9 inches
  • Forestville (Chautauqua County) – 7 inches
  • Springville – 6 inches
  • East Aurora – 6 inches
  • Town of Boston – 5.8 inches
  • Cassadaga – 5.3 inches
  • Dunkirk – 4.5 inches
  • Alden – 3 inches
  • Sardinia – 3 inches

The snow fell first, then the leaves in 40 mph wind gusts over Silver Creek Village Square. (T.J. Pignataro/Buffalo News)

