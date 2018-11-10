Paul O'Hern, 74, committed Buffalo character actor

Nov. 20, 1943 — Nov. 5, 2018

Paul O'Hern never played Hamlet. He never sang the lead in "Les Miserables" or trod the boards as Willy Loman.

But as a fixture on Buffalo's theater scene for decades, Mr. O'Hern played a crucial supporting role to a cast of hundreds who respected him for a strong commitment to his craft and his community.

Mr. O'Hern, who died Monday at 74 after a long bout with Lewy body dementia, appeared in dozens of Buffalo-area productions from the early 1990s until about 2010. During his time in Buffalo, he played characters as diverse as Elvis and former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin.

And though he once appeared in a one-man show (Samuel Beckett's "Krapp's Last Tape") at Nietzsche's in 1990, he is best remembered as a reliable character actor who threw himself into the smallest of roles.

"He always researched anything he was being given to play, even if he was just a guard in 'Hamlet,' " his wife, Leigh Harden, recalled. "He was working full time for the city water department and supply room as a stock clerk, and he found plenty of times to hide in the back and go over lines."

In a 1994 review of "The Speed of Darkness," News critic Terry Doran praised Mr. O'Hern's performance as a Vietnam veteran.

"In Paul O'Hern's wonderfully accurate portrait he is gentle, thoughtful and weirdly vacant," Doran wrote. "He smiles a kindly smile directed at one and all, and in his distant blankness the 'all' must include friends on Mars."

Anthony Chase, a Buffalo theater writer and News contributor who appeared with Mr. O'Hern on stage as well as at the long-shuttered theater bar Ray Flynn's, remembered him as a central figure in a theater community that was just beginning to coalesce.

"He seemed like this blue-collar Buffalo guy, but he was astonishingly well read, a complete contrast to this wag at the bar at Flynn’s that you’d interact with," said Chase. "He was unpretentious in that way, just a regular Buffalo guy."

Paul Jeremiah O'Hern — known as P.J. to his family — was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Buffalo. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary elementary school and graduated from Bishop Timon High School, now Bishop Timon-St. Jude, in 1961. He served for two years in the Army in Fort Devins, Mass. and in Korea, where he guarded the Demilitarized Zone.

Upon his return to Buffalo, Mr. O'Hern took at job at the Chevrolet plant on East Delavan Avenue and went to school part-time at the University at Buffalo. He later attended Emory University in Atlanta and spent time in California before returning to Buffalo in the 1970s, where he worked on Lake Erie freighters and later for Buffalo's water department.

He got his start in theater, Harden said, at a local VFW post. The two married at Ray Flynn's in a celebration well remembered by many veteran members of Buffalo's theater community.

"He’d be in one play and I’d be working on another," said Harden, a longtime Buffalo stage manager. "We were both in it together."

In addition to Harden, Mr. O'Hern is survived by his brothers, Tom and Michael. A celebration of his life will be held at the Alleyway Theatre on a date to be announced.