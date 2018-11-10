Share this article

Outdoor Calendar (Nov. 7)

| Published

Nov. 8 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 – Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association meeting at the Northern  Chautauqua Conservation Club, foot of Mullet Street (off Route 5), Dunkirk starting at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Nov. 10 – Gorge at low water hike at Whirlpool State Park from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Nov. 10 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Focus will be on Sporting Clays. Guns are available for beginners. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister by Nov. 6.

Nov. 10-11 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Springville Firehall starting at 9 a.m. each day. Call 542-9929 for more info. www.nfgshows.com.

Nov. 10 – Fall Bird Migration Hiking Tour with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at Artpark State Park, Lewiston from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Wendy Paterson at 852-7483 Ext. 26 to reserve a spot. Free.

Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day Free Fishing Day. No license required around NY State.

Nov. 12 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting (note date change) at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane starting at 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Niagara County 2A Forum monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, Cambria-Wilson Road (Route 425), Wilson starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 – Final day, woodcock season.

Nov. 14 – Final day, Canada goose season in the South Area.

Nov. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 – Public meeting to outline Niagara River habitat restoration projects (hosted by State Parks) will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at William Kaegebin Elementary School auditorium, 1690 Love Road, Grand Island.

Nov. 15 – Lake Erie Chapter, Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post #735, Legion Drive (off Union Road), West Seneca. Fly tying and fly casting instruction at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. and guest speaker will be Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters looking for help with pen rearing projects for steelhead on Lake Ontario.

Nov. 16Final day, Southern Zone special early archery season for big game.

Nov. 17 – Opening day, Southern Zone regular big game season. Regular season continues through Dec. 9.

Nov. 17 – Opening day, Pennsylvania 4-day black bear season.

Nov. 17 – Gorge at low water hike at Whirlpool State Park from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Nov. 17-18 – Deer check station on Route 16, Holland (1 mile south of the town of Holland) from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nov. 23 – Full Moon Adventure Series: Beaver Moon. Evening stroll from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Island State Park. Register at 282-5154.

Nov. 24 – Outdoor Skills program at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 10 a.m. Learn about building an emergency shelter, navigation and fire building techniques. Call 686-0210 for details.

Nov. 24 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area. The season will run through Jan. 13, 2019.

Nov. 26 – Final day, Canada goose season in the West Central Area. It will not reopen until Dec. 26.

Nov. 26 - Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Beattie and Dysinger Roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at the Donovan Post, 3210 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. Fly tying will commence at 6 p.m. The regular part of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be noted WNY author Rick Kustich talking about fishing muskies on the fly, the topic of his most recent book “Hunting Musky with a Fly.”

Nov. 30 – Deadline for Swartz Memorial College Scholarship Application with the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. Call Joan Rosner for details at 675-4766.

Nov. 30 – Final day inland muskellunge season, musky season in the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie, as well as the regular bass season in New York.

Dec. 1 – Lake Erie trophy bass regulations go into effect. All other areas are catch and release.

(Send calendar additions to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.)

