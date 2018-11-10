Outdoor Calendar (Nov. 7)

Nov. 8 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 – Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association meeting at the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, foot of Mullet Street (off Route 5), Dunkirk starting at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Nov. 10 – Gorge at low water hike at Whirlpool State Park from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Nov. 10 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Focus will be on Sporting Clays. Guns are available for beginners. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister by Nov. 6.

Nov. 10-11 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Springville Firehall starting at 9 a.m. each day. Call 542-9929 for more info. www.nfgshows.com.

Nov. 10 – Fall Bird Migration Hiking Tour with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at Artpark State Park, Lewiston from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Wendy Paterson at 852-7483 Ext. 26 to reserve a spot. Free.

Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day Free Fishing Day. No license required around NY State.

Nov. 12 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting (note date change) at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane starting at 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Niagara County 2A Forum monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, Cambria-Wilson Road (Route 425), Wilson starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 – Final day, woodcock season.

Nov. 14 – Final day, Canada goose season in the South Area.

Nov. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 – Public meeting to outline Niagara River habitat restoration projects (hosted by State Parks) will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at William Kaegebin Elementary School auditorium, 1690 Love Road, Grand Island.

Nov. 15 – Lake Erie Chapter, Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post #735, Legion Drive (off Union Road), West Seneca. Fly tying and fly casting instruction at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. and guest speaker will be Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters looking for help with pen rearing projects for steelhead on Lake Ontario.

Nov. 16 – Final day, Southern Zone special early archery season for big game.

Nov. 17 – Opening day, Southern Zone regular big game season. Regular season continues through Dec. 9.

Nov. 17 – Opening day, Pennsylvania 4-day black bear season.

Nov. 17 – Gorge at low water hike at Whirlpool State Park from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Nov. 17-18 – Deer check station on Route 16, Holland (1 mile south of the town of Holland) from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nov. 23 – Full Moon Adventure Series: Beaver Moon. Evening stroll from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Island State Park. Register at 282-5154.

Nov. 24 – Outdoor Skills program at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 10 a.m. Learn about building an emergency shelter, navigation and fire building techniques. Call 686-0210 for details.

Nov. 24 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area. The season will run through Jan. 13, 2019.

Nov. 26 – Final day, Canada goose season in the West Central Area. It will not reopen until Dec. 26.

Nov. 26 - Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Beattie and Dysinger Roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at the Donovan Post, 3210 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. Fly tying will commence at 6 p.m. The regular part of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be noted WNY author Rick Kustich talking about fishing muskies on the fly, the topic of his most recent book “Hunting Musky with a Fly.”

Nov. 30 – Deadline for Swartz Memorial College Scholarship Application with the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. Call Joan Rosner for details at 675-4766.

Nov. 30 – Final day inland muskellunge season, musky season in the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie, as well as the regular bass season in New York.

Dec. 1 – Lake Erie trophy bass regulations go into effect. All other areas are catch and release.

