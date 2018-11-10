OPEIU, BlueCross reach new labor deal

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Local 153, Office & Professional Employees Union, have reached a deal on a new labor contract that runs through April 2022, the parties announced Saturday.

The new three-year agreement, which includes annual wage increases and maintains current benefits, was ratified overwhelmingly by members, according to the company and the union.

The agreement comes more than five months before the current collective bargaining agreement was to expire.

The union represents 450 office and clerical staff at the company's Buffalo headquarters.