One man stabbed, another beaten in Niagara Falls gang attack

A man was stabbed in the left shoulder and another man was beaten in a Thursday night brawl near Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls Police said.

The two victims were driving in the area just after 8 p.m. when their car was boxed in by two other vehicles, according to police reports. Five or six men emerged from the two blocking vehicles, confronted the pair and attacked them. They fled and the two victims went to a Willow Avenue home to call police.

Michael Dubuc, 41, of Willow Avenue, was later taken to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment of the stab wound. Police did not provide information about his condition. Investigators said the victims knew their assailants, but refused to identify them.