East Aurora boys soccer suffers first loss in Class B state semifinal

By Jim Hague, Special to the News

MIDDLETOWN – East Aurora boys soccer coach Kevin Beale was trying to fathom the idea that his team lost for the first time this season, and Beale came to the conclusion that the Blue Devils were beaten by a better team.

East Aurora fell, 1-0, in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B semifinals to Briarcliff of Section I at Middletown High School’s Faller Field.

“We didn’t have a lot of chances,” Beale said. “That’s a result of facing a very good technical team. We defended as well as I can ask the boys to defend. It’s an unfortunate result.”

The Blue Devils (20-1-1) were outshot by a 14-5 margin and the Bears had five corner kicks, compared to just two for the Blue Devils.

“They were very quick,” senior captain Josh Bean said. “They got to the ball quicker than us. It’s very tough to try to control the midfield when they’re getting to balls quicker than us.”

Still, with that in mind, the Blue Devils kept the Bears (18-2-3) off the scoreboard until the 82nd minute, when an alert Matt Sturman knocked in Colby Cho’s free kick. The game’s lone goal propeled Briarcliff into Sunday’s finale against Westhill of Section III. Westhill beat Schalmont of Section II, 3-1.

The Bears were putting the pressure on right before they scored, just misfiring on three shots in the previous 20 minutes, so it felt like it was just a matter of time before they would sneak one past Blue Devils goalkeeper Bill Maloney, who made 13 saves in vain.

Just two minutes after Sturman’s goal, the Blue Devils marched right back and Jonathon Putney’s blast clanked off the crossbar. Putney and his teammates were all sure that shot was the equalizer.

“I think we all would have liked that one to go in,” Beale said. “We’ve done that all year. We fought back after giving up the goal. They never quit.”

After Putney’s shot, the Blue Devils were stifled in the midfield as they were basically all game.

The loss was sinking in, but Beale reflected on a great season.

“The highs were so high,” said Beale, who was hopeful to get back to the finals as the Blue Devils did in 2015. “And the low was low. But it was a great season. I’m really proud of the boys.”

Bean also reflected.

“It was a great season,” Bean said. “I enjoyed all of it. Only having one loss is pretty great.”