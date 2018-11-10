Nichols girls soccer advances to state final

Mirann Gacioch is usually a defender for the Nichols girls soccer team, but she sure knows how to find the net.

Gacioch was moved up to forward early in the first half of Saturday’s Catholic state semifinals after a thigh injury by a teammate and scored moments later. She then booted home the game-winner off a pass from Marisa Warren with 16 minutes left as Nichols beat St. Joseph by the Sea of Staten Island, 2-1, at the College of Staten Island to advance to Sunday’s state final.

It is Nichols’ fifth state finals appearance and it will attempt to win its first state title since 2010. Game time is 1 p.m.

Gacioch’s first goal came off a pass from Charlotte Greene, who had just entered the game as an injury replacement.

“We had just moved Mirann up to forward and just put Charlotte in for the first time in the game,” coach Larry Desautels said. “She maybe had been in the game two minutes, but Charlotte got a ball on left side and made a perfect pass to Mirann, who scored.”

The game became more intense after Nichols took the 2-1 advantage.

“Then it was just a war from that point on,” Desautels said. “They were frantic and we were a person short. We played the last minute shorthanded after a red card.”