New details released in latest Buffalo homicide

Buffalo police have released new details about a shooting last month on the city's East Side.

D'Yontae J. Parker, 25, of Buffalo was shot just after midnight Oct. 24 on the first block of Kent Street, between Lombard and Playter streets, not far from the Broadway Market. He suffered critical injuries and died several hours later after undergoing emergency surgery at Erie County Medical Center, police said.

Parker is the 51st person to become a homicide victim in Buffalo this year. His funeral was held Nov. 1 at True Bethel Baptist Church.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.