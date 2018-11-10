My View: Dad’s war years woven into a family’s fabric

By Diane M. Waterman

What makes a hero? We as a nation recognize that the late Sen. John McCain possessed the qualities of a hero. A POW at the notorious Hanoi Hilton in North Vietnam, his body might have been broken, but his spirit was unbroken.

He was an outstanding officer of the United States Navy during a difficult time and a difficult war in our history. The U.S. Navy celebrated its 242nd birthday on Oct. 13, and the U.S. Marine Corps its 242nd anniversary on Nov. 10.

How many of us had our own American heroes in our families? At this time of year, I pause to remember our father, John Waterman, who enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17 during World War II. He was a member of the “greatest generation.” Most of these brave men and women are gone now, but not forgotten.

Our father served in the Pacific during its “island-hopping” campaign for nearly three years: Saipan, Tinian, Roi Namur and Iwo Jima, as a member of the “Fighting 4th” Marine Division. I had no idea until recently the importance of the 4th Marine Division, who were real workhorses in these military campaigns. Iwo Jima became dad’s last campaign, and left a lasting impression on him for the rest of his life. He came home with a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and a Silver Star.

When he arrived in San Diego, he wasn’t even old enough to be served alcoholic beverages in California. He had severe hearing loss as well, due to being a demolition expert, detonating landmines. We had to stand next to him and shout.

In many ways Dad relived the battle of Iwo Jima on a daily basis. I realize today that when he described what he experienced, he felt that he was actually there. He spoke of “Iwo” any time, any day you asked, without hesitation. I couldn’t even talk about it with my fellow students in elementary or middle school because the descriptions were too graphic. We at home understood and accepted it as part of the fabric of our family.

His Marine buddies were our buddies, too, and our personal heroes. We realized the fact that he survived was miraculous. And it was miraculous that he continued to survive these experiences as long as he did. For that, he was a true hero. I always admired how he was able to face his enemies and serve so bravely.

In Tim O’Brien’s book about the Vietnam War, “The Things They Carried,” the author considers avoiding the draft by escaping to Canada, but in the end he decides that he could not disgrace his parents or his town by running away. He believed that, no matter what, he was doing the right thing. O’Brien survived and received the National Book Award for his novel in which he faced his demons.

We know from past experience that the mark of a true hero is humility. A hero will tell you that the reason for the acts of heroism is because it was the right thing to do. So McCain remained a captive of the Viet Cong for five years.

On Veterans Day and on days going forward, it’s good to remember those who served who are no longer with us. They deserve every bit of praise, just as much as McCain, who had stood on the stage at political rallies, an American flag draped behind him. When McCain died, we felt his loss because throughout his life he tried to do the right thing.

Whatever hero you remember, personal or national, it is clear that heroes bring out the best in all of us. No matter what, when we see things in this world that are not what we think they should be, that disappoint or even disgust us, our heroes will be there to reaffirm our faith in humanity.

Diane M. Waterman’s father served in the “Fighting 4th” Marine Division in World War II.