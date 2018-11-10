Msgr. Martin Division A football: Canisius vs. St. Francis

Who: Canisius Crusaders (5-4) vs. St. Francis Red Raiders (4-6)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: UB Stadium

Tickets: $10

Audio only: mixlr.com/wnyathletics

Rankings: Canisius is ranked No. 5 in the News Large Schools poll. St. Francis is honorable mention in the News poll.

Canisius in final: The Crusaders are 6-3 in title games under the current league playoff format, which began in 2002. They defeated St. Joe’s, 22-14, in 2017, St. Francis, 31-20, in 2016, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 35-8, in 2014 and won championships in 2009, 2012 and 2013.

St. Francis in final: The Red Raiders 7-4. The lost in their most recent appearance in 2016. They captured championships in 2015, 2011, 2008, 2007, 2004, 2003 and 2002.

Coaches: Canisius, Rich Robbins, eighth season (66-21). St. Francis, Jerry Smith, 30th season (160-136-4).

Canisius key players and stats: Jr. QB Christian Veilleux (115-204-1,563-17 TDs passing; 47-245-3 TDs rushing), Sr. RB/LB Joel Nicholas (86-664-10 TDs; 63 tackles, 2.0 sacks), Sr. RB/S Joe Jamison (57-410-3 TDs rushing; 20-389-2 TDs receiving; 54 tackles, 7 INTs), Sr. WR Jason Martin (20-334-5 TDs), WR/LB/K Tristian Vandenberg (14-170-3 TDs; 32 tackles, 11 TFL, 4.5 sacks; FG: 5-5, PAT: 21-21).

St. Francis key players and stats: So. QB Jake Ritts (192-305-2,851-33 TDs; 5 rush TDs), Jr. RB Xzavier Janczylik (76-579-7 TDs; 31-522-8 receiving), Sr. WR/LB Dominik Thomas 50-918-14 TDs; 64 tackles), So. WR Noah Kunzman (37-411-3 TDs), Sr. LB Dawson Tygers (73 tackles), Sr. CB Dan Browning (62 tackles, 4 INTs).

How they got here: The top-seeded Crusaders earned a bye by virtue of finishing first in the Division A standings.

No. 3 seed St. Francis advanced by defeating No. 2 seed St. Joe's, 42-29, in the Division A semifinal as Xzavier Janczylik scored three second-half touchdowns, bringing the Red Raiders back from a seven-point second-half deficit. The Red Raiders forced seven turnovers.

Pre-snap read: Canisius has won the past four meetings, including a 25-22 win last month. Canisius squeezed out victory on the strength of three field goals by Tristian Vandenberg and a fourth-down stand in the final minute. CJ Ozlins made the play of the game on fourth down by delivering the hit that dislodged the ball before a St Francis receiver secured the catch in the end zone in the final seconds.

Key to this one is cliché but ball security is a must. St. Francis lost the turnover battle in the last meeting against Canisius. Canisius has the edge in kicking with a Division I-commit in Vandenberg, but the Red Raiders must be solid when the situation calls for punting. Bad snaps or bad boots could be as costly as a turnover.

Frannies must stop the run, and then must run the ball a little bit to reduce the pressure on sophomore quarterback Jake Ritts.

What’s next: The champion advances to the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association championship game against a still-to-be-determined opponent in New York City or Long Island on Thanksgiving Weekend or the following weekend.