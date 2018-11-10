Monsignor Martin Division B football: Cardinal O'Hara vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Who: Cardinal O’Hara Hawks (4-5) vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tigers (2-8)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: UB Stadium

Tickets: $10

Audio only: mixlr.com/wnyathletics

Cardinal O’Hara in the final: This is Cardinal O’Hara’s first appearance in the Division B final under the league’s current playoff format. However, O’Hara won several Monsignor Martin Small Schools playoff titles when the league crowned Large and Small schools champions during the early part of the 21st century.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude in final: This is Timon’s first appearance in the Division B final under the league’s current playoff format.

Coaches: Cardinal O’Hara, Shaquille Dudley, fourth season. Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Joe Licata, second season.

O’Hara key players and stats: Sr. QB Conklin Masters (100-183-1,350-16 TDs), Sr. RB Jamall Lewis Jr. (128-572-6 TDs rushing), Sr. RB Brandon Broadnax (91-591-11 TDs rushing), Sr. WR Jermaine Haynes Jr. (41-685-13 TDs), Sr. DT/OL Stephen Boyd Jr. (38 tackles, 3.5 sacks).

Timon-St. Jude key players and stats: Sr. QB Mitchell Theal (149-282-1,973-17 TDs), Fr. RB Makari Inabinett (51-340-2 TDs), Sr. WR Jake Blidy (52-866-9 TDs), Jr. WR Sullivan O’Dell (51-615-4), Jr. LB Alex Reinhardt (64 tackles, 15.0 TFL), Sr. LB Connor Dean (54 tackles, 11.0 TFL).

How they got here: The top-seeded Hawks earned a bye by virtue of finishing first in the Division B standings during the regular season.

No. 2 seed Timon-St. Jude defeated third-seeded St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 27-2, in the semifinal last week at Tifft Farm. Mitchell Theal threw two touchdown passes, and Makari Inabinett rushed for a TD. Timon’s defense opened the scoring with a safety.

Pre-snap read: Timon is going to need to make smart decisions and put up points when opportunities present themselves. The Tigers also must limit big plays from running back Brandon Broadnax and receiver Jermaine Haynes. O’Hara’s defense must pressure the quarterback and make Timon’s offense as uncomfortable as possible.

What’s next: Season over for both teams