O'Hara takes Monsignor Martin Class B football title

Jermaine Haynes Jr. has been a dynamic wide receiver all season for Cardinal O’Hara, but when the team’s starting quarterback went down in the regular-season finale, the senior was called on to go behind center in the Monsignor Martin Class B football final.

It became obvious this wasn’t the first time Haynes Jr. has played quarterback. He completed five of six passes for 136 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score in O’Hara’s 32-6 win against Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday at the University at Buffalo.

“He’s one of our best playmakers, so we wanted to get the ball in his hands, and that was the best thing for our team — to put him at quarterback,” O’Hara coach Shaquille Dudley said. “Last year, he took some snaps and he’s just a great athlete all-around.”

Even without starter CJ Masters, Haynes Jr., who played quarterback regularly until his freshman season, said the team put in some new plays in its two-week preparation before the Class B final.

“Coming into the game knowing I was going to be the quarterback, I was a little nervous, but by the second drive of the game, I got all my confidence back,” Haynes Jr. said.

He hit senior Justin Hemphill on the two of the touchdown connections, from 53 and nine yards. O’Hara, which led 24-0 at the half, also got a touchdown from senior Jamall Lewis Jr. on a three-yard run. Haynes Jr.’s touchdown run was from three yards and he also connected with senior Brandon Broadnax on a 20-yard score. Broadnax, who ran for 88 yards, was the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Hawks played with a short field for much of the game thanks to a dominant defensive effort, which Dudley said the team prides itself on, and four Timon turnovers. Senior Stephen Boyd Jr. led the defensive effort with four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Senior quarterback Mitchell Theal threw for 115 yards and led Timon on its only scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. Senior lineman Connor Dean scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone. Timon junior Sullivan O’Dell finished with five catches for 74 yards.

“It was my last game and I had to give it my all,” Boyd Jr. said. “Their quarterback is a great player and we had to keep him as uncomfortable as possible.”