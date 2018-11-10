Maple Grove cross country teams each finish second in state in Class D

Teenage distance running phenom Katelyn Tuohy, a North Rockland (Section I) junior who is the nation’s top-ranked girls cross country runner, had no difficulty winning a second consecutive New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship Saturday at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Long Island’s north shore.

Tuohy won the Class A 5K girls race in 17:02.1, well off the 16:06.87 for a 5K she ran for the record in Rhode Island in September.

Armani Merlino of Lancaster and the Maple Grove boys and girls team fared best among the Western New York runners in Saturday’s meet involving 925 high school

athletes.

Merlino, a senior, was 16th overall and 11th among Class A individuals in 16:20.8. Senior Shea Weilbaker of Saratoga Springs won in 15:52.0.

Best overall finish by a Section VI girl was by sophomore Sydney Nowicki of Lockport, who was 15th in Class A in the 26th-best overall time (19:15.3).

Freshman Megan McLaughlin of East Aurora was 10th in the Class B race in the 44th-best overall time (19:36.3). Kimberly Goerss of Newfane (19.51.2) was sixth in Class C, leading her team to fourth place.

Sophomore Christina Peppy (19:58.50) led the Maple Grove girls (50 points) to their second place schools team finish in Class D behind Tully of Section III (45). Peppy, Eva Crist and Abby Brunenavs of the Red Dragons finished in the top seven in the scoring in Class D.

The Maple Grove boys (87) finished 55 points behind Beaver River of Section III (32) in the Class D team scoring. Pete Auer, who was 11th in Class D (17:36.1) and sixth in the scoring, led the Red Dragons.

West Seneca West, led by senior Anna Rybczynski (20:40.6 for 65th), finished eighth among girls Class A girls. McLaughlin led East Aurora to sixth in Class B.

In the boys team competition, Frontier was eighth with sophomore Joshua Peron (17:01.6 for 42nd) showing the way. He was 20th in the scoring.

In Class B, Pioneer/Holland was fifth among the teams with Trent Wesley as its top finisher in 17:18.8.

Andrew Perrault of Lew-Port (16:42.9) was 11th in Class B among individuals.

Freshman Austin Burkard was 21st (17:32.2) in the Class C race and led the Newfane team to fifth place. Diego Rey of Fredonia was the top Section VI runner in Class C (17:29.7 for 18th).

The Section VI girls teams finished eighth in Class A and Class B, fourth in Class D and second in Class D with junior Kylee Odell of Clymer/Sherman/Panama leading in 19:57.1.

Boys sectional teams were eighth (Class A), fifth (Class B), fourth (Class C) and second (Class D with Ronan McDonald of Randolph placing fifth in 17:11.4).