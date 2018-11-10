Lottery scam costs Lewiston woman $5,000

A Lewiston woman told Lewiston Town Police she lost $5,000 recently to a telephone scammer who informed her she had won $4 million in a lottery.

The woman said the caller directed her to deposit a check that she would be receiving in the mail, and then to wire $5,000 of the winnings to an account number that he supplied.

The woman did as instructed, only to be informed by her bank later that the check was fraudulent and that she would be responsible for reimbursing the bank for the $5,000 that had been wired at her direction.

Police are continuing to investigate.