Lake-effect storm stuck to the south

There was snow in Western New York on Saturday – a lot of it.

Just none in Buffalo.

Storm totals of a foot or more flurried in from Perrysburg, which got 13.9 inches. Sheldon and Sardinia got a foot each, as a slight shift in the cloud-level wind from what forecast models predicted kept the lake-effect snow band entrenched south of metro Buffalo.

The New York State Thruway was closed briefly in Chautauqua County Saturday. Parts of Route 219 were also closed due to heavy lake-effect snow that fell at rates of up to 2 inches per hour. Cars were off the road in Brant and Silver Creek as well.

Other storm totals as of Saturday afternoon included: Colden, 9 inches; Warsaw, 9 inches; Forestville, 7 inches; Springville, 6 inches; and East Aurora, 6 inches.