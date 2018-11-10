Kathryn Lance resigns from Niagara County Legislature

Niagara County Legislator Kathryn L. Lance, R-Wheatfield, has resigned because she plans to get married and move outside the county, county officials announced in a news release.

Lance, who has been a legislator since 2012, is stepping down immediately as she plans to get married at the end of the year, according to the news release.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Wheatfield and North Tonawanda for the past seven years," Lance said in the release. "During my time in the legislature, I have always made each and every decision based on what is right for my constituents, and based on what is right for Niagara County as a whole."

The process to select someone to fill the rest of Lance's term "will begin shortly," Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt said in the release.