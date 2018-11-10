Jay Skurski's Bills Mailbag: Why was the offense neglected in the offseason?

Bills. Jets. Barkley (maybe). McCown. Feel the excitement.

Let's get to this week's mailbag ...

Jim Eimer asks: Has Bills management ever explained why they neglected offense (quarterback depth, wide receiver, offensive line)? They’ve become the Cleveland Browns of the NFL — a laughingstock.

Jay: Here’s what I think happened: The team made the decision to move on from Tyrod Taylor as quarterback at the same time they were preparing to eat more than $50 million in dead money against the salary cap. That meant they didn’t have the money to pursue a veteran quarterback capable of serving as a bridge starter and mentor to Josh Allen — someone like Josh McCown or Sam Bradford (who ended up being a disaster for the Cardinals). That meant taking a chance on AJ McCarron. It’s my opinion the Bills screwed up in trading McCarron to Oakland. The Bills should have waited to see if the decision to go with Nathan Peterman as the starter worked out. As we are all painfully aware, it didn’t.

The lack of cap space also meant the quality of free agents the Bills could pursue at receiver and along the offensive line was diminished. A player has to want to sign here, too. If you were a free-agent receiver last year looking at the Bills’ quarterback situation, it’s reasonable to think you would want to sign somewhere else.

That’s not to excuse everything the front office has done. The trade for Kelvin Benjamin has been a big fail. General Manager Brandon Beane acknowledged he should have acted sooner in bringing in a veteran quarterback after trading McCarron. There was some bad luck involved with what happened to center Eric Wood and left guard Richie Incognito, but there is no denying those positions have not been adequately filled. Simply put, there’s a lot of work to be done this offseason.

Bk asks: When are the Bills going to be less concerned with “character” and more concerned with players who have talent?

Jay: I’m not convinced that’s the case. The Bills have stood by LeSean McCoy, for example, despite some ugly accusations made against him that he has denied. They previously kept defensive tackle Adolphus Washington even after he was arrested. Same thing with Zay Jones. Dion Dawkins was arrested in college, but the team still drafted him.

I believe Sean McDermott when he says character matters, but I don’t think he’s trying to build a team of choir boys. The true test of how much character matters to a team comes when a star player does something that doesn’t show good character. With McCoy, allegations aren’t enough. What happens if he’s charged? If that were to happen, we’d get a better idea of how much character matters.

Jon Seip asks: Why not hold Josh Allen out until at least after the bye week?

TNFP69: Because we are not competitive on offense and the plan was to let Josh Allen learn from the sideline all year, why do we want to take a chance of future injuries and bad habits (dump pass all the time) instead of getting totally healthy and keeping to the plan?

Nick Kaplan asks: If Josh Allen does play, do you expect him to be back to square one due to the injury or pick up momentum from where he left off?

Jay: The Bills announced Saturday afternoon that Allen will not play. If it were up to me, that's the same call I would make. The team doesn’t need to win this game as part of any playoff push. It makes sense to just give him the last six games after the bye week.

As for putting him back in at all, that’s an interesting debate. There is no real right answer. If you believe that there’s no substitute for game reps, then he should play. I also don’t think you can encase him in bubble wrap to prevent injuries. At some point, he’s going to have to play.

As for Nick’s question, I honestly don’t know what to expect from Allen when he does get back into the lineup. It will be interesting to see if the time on the sideline benefited him in any significant way. We just haven’t seen enough of him to form any concrete opinions of his play.

Can asks: With so much to address on offense in the offseason, where do they start?

Jay: Flip a coin. If it’s heads, start at wide receiver. If it’s tails, start along the offensive line. The team could need as many as three new starters along the offensive line, and at least that many receivers. Really, there isn’t a position on offense that doesn’t need to be addressed, including quarterback, since the team will need a capable backup to Allen.

Carl F. Nocera asks: Who are the former players still on the Bills’ payroll?

Jay: The Bills are tight-lipped on this, but Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas are thought to be paid by the team to be unofficial ambassadors. In my opinion, that’s a slippery slope for the Pegulas, because where do you draw the line? What happens when a former player wants in on that deal, too?

Merekat asks: Will we ever run multiple screens to different players in the same game?

John Padula asks: Will the real Shady show up?

Nate Benson asks: Why can’t LeSean McCoy run forward?

Jay: In addition to how disappointing McCoy has been in the run game, it’s equally troubling how little he’s factored into the passing game. After racking up 109 catches the past two seasons, McCoy has just 23 through nine games. How McCoy finishes the final seven games will be important moving forward, especially since the Bills have publicly committed to him being here in 2019. He needs to show that he’s still the elite running back the team is paying him to be.

Paul G. Waas asks: What skills did Nick O’Leary lack to not make this team?

Jay: The knock on O’Leary is that he was good at most of what a tight end is asked to do, but not great at any of it. He did not create mismatches in the passing game. He was not a dominant blocker, and the Bills showed by releasing Khari Lee that wasn’t a determining factor in keeping a tight end, anyway. I don’t think O’Leary would be much different than either Jason Croom or Logan Thomas, both of whom beat him out for a spot here.

Nobody is above the law asks: Is Wyatt Teller actually ready to start or is the line just that much of a dumpster fire?

Jay: He should be ready. He’s been in the offense since the spring. Does that mean he’s going to make a huge difference? I’ll have to see that first before believing it. Teller starting at this point is more an indication what the team feels about Vlad Ducasse’s play, in my mind. Let’s face it: At 2-7, it’s not a bad idea to start taking a look at some of the young players to determine if they can be a part of turning things around.

Brendan Sweet asks: I read a story that the Rams inquired about Jerry Hughes prior to acquiring Dante Fowler. Any intel of what the Rams could have offered? Hughes seems like someone not part of the process, so I have to assume the offer was low.

Jay: I don’t know about specifics of the offer, but the case to keep Hughes is similar to the reason for keeping McCoy. Trading either of those players simply creates another hole to fill. Unless the return is an early draft pick, like in the second or third round, it doesn’t make sense to do that. The difference between Hughes and McCoy is that the defensive end has been productive this season. He’s tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks and is consistently generating pressure. We all know Hughes is a hothead, but McDermott and Co. seem willing to deal with that. His contract also isn’t too bad for a solid pass rusher, so I don’t have a problem with keeping him.

Oak Coleman asks: How many, if any, of the Bills’ offensive players could start for a playoff team? I have zero, unless you think McCoy would be more productive with an actual NFL-quality line.

Jay: I’d take McCoy over Houston’s Lamar Miller as a starting running back. I can’t say with any certainty that any of the Bills’ offensive linemen wouldn’t be an upgrade somewhere, but can understand the skepticism about that. I don’t think any of the Bills’ receivers would, although a case could be made for Charles Clay being an upgrade somewhere. Oak’s larger point, though, is a good one: The Bills need more talent on offense. A lot more talent.

Tom Murphy asks: Who is the fastest receiver on the team, and does he come anywhere close to being a deep threat?

Jay: By 40 times, it’s Terrelle Pryor, who ran it in a reported 4.38 seconds in 2011. Given how long ago that was, though, it’s probably Zay Jones, who ran it in 4.45 seconds in 2017. Jones averaged 11.7 yards per catch as a rookie and is at 10.3 this season, so no, he can’t be classified as a deep threat right now. Add that to the list of offseason needs for this team.

No1circles asks: Is this rock bottom?

Jay: That’s a question that should never be asked in Buffalo. It can always, always get worse.

Keith asks: Is the season over yet?

Jay: It’s not, but this mailbag is. Thanks for the questions this week!