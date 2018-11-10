New this year: School-by-school breakdowns of how districts spend money

What Buffalo school spends the most per student?

City Honors, right?

Wrong. In fact, City Honors – Buffalo’s top-performing public school – spends the least per pupil among the city’s secondary schools.

It’s actually the Occupational Training Center on Main Street, which provides schooling and life skills for students with developmental disabilities, that spends the most.

That’s according to new data from the state, which for the first time is requiring districts across New York to report school-by-school budgets.

The new mandate, spearheaded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, looks to give the public a clearer picture of how school districts are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars in resources and whether those funds are being distributed equitably to support the kids who need help most.

But it is also prompting some advocates to raise new questions about what "equitable" funding looks like.

“Ultimately, I think it’s going to be a good thing,” said Geoffrey Pritchard, chief financial officer for the Buffalo Public Schools. “It’s a lot of data, and until you start looking at it deeply it may be tough to make a lot out of it except for certain high-level things.”

For example:

• High schools are more expensive than elementary schools. Buffalo, overall, spends an average of $18,541 per pupil. However, it costs about $2,400 more than the average to educate high school students; for elementary kids, it was $1,076 less.

“The needs of the students, in terms of all the extra services and offerings, are much different,” Pritchard said. “When you’re in the elementary grades, for the most part, you’re with a single teacher. When you’re in high school, you have a lot more specialization.”

• The Occupational Training Center, which serves 75 students, is the Buffalo school with the highest per-pupil cost of $64,451. After that, School 84 – the Health Care Center for Children at ECMC, which enrolls 159 students with severe disabilities and illnesses – invests $51,720 per pupil.

“At the top, we have two schools that service a medically-fragile population and they have a substantially higher per pupil allocation than the rest of them,” Pritchard said. “Every one of these kids is probably going to have a person with them at all times. So when you look at it big picture, it’s just going to be a lot more expensive.”

• Riverside Institute of Technology, which is phasing out, and North Park Community School, which is phasing in, also had noticeably high costs per pupil, largely because of their relatively high administrative costs compared to their low numbers of students.

Meanwhile, Harriet Ross Tubman School, located in the Broadway-Fillmore area, received the least amount per pupil among elementary schools – $15,734 – while City Honors had the lowest among secondary schools – $17,273.

“Most of this ultimately is driven by an overall ratio of staff to students,” Pritchard said. “That’s why you’ll see City Honors is the lowest secondary school, in terms of cost per pupil, because those classrooms are always filled right to the top.”

Overall, Pritchard said, the funding for Buffalo shows a lot of uniformity across its schools. The district – which practices a school-based budgeting system driven by student numbers and needs – didn’t notice wide disparities or schools that were getting “short-changed.”

In fact, there was only a small difference in funding between city schools in “good standing” and those struggling schools deemed "priority" by the state. Buffalo's priority schools received $52 more per pupil than those in good standing.

“Our analysis shows there’s not much of a difference in how districts are funding schools with the greatest needs and schools with the least level of need,” said Ian Rosenblum, director of The Education Trust-New York.

The nonprofit, which advocates for low-income students and students of color, has raised those concerns while stacking up the data against poverty levels at the schools, as opposed to looking at those rated low performing or high performing by the state.

In the cases of Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, it found that for every $100 they invested in a student at a low-needs school, they budgeted – on average – only $4 more on a student at a high-needs school.

“We know that equal is not the same as equitable,” Rosenblum said. “The schools that served the greatest share of under-served students need significantly more resources than schools that serve the smallest share.”

He hopes districts will use the data to spark deeper conversations during budget time.

Under the new state legislation, 76 school districts were required to submit school-by-school funding to the state Division of Budget this year. Those are districts with at least four schools that receive half their revenue from state aid, including Buffalo, Lackawanna, Lake Shore, Lockport, Newfane, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda.

Next year, that number rises to 309 school districts, and in two years all 674 districts will be required to report specific budget items each year so the data is comparable from school to school or across districts. For instance, funding for school salaries, curriculum, materials, supplies and operation and maintenance are among the figures included in the data, while non-instructional costs like food service, transportation and adult education are excluded.

Ferry District Board Member Sharon Belton-Cottman, who continues to raise concerns about inequity across the Buffalo Public Schools, believes the new reporting system will help Buffalo in this area.

But, she said, the district needs to look deeper than just per-pupil spending and consider, for example, how many special-education students each school serves or how many students learning English as a new language are enrolled in each building or how many aides or instructional coaches are available at each school.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Belton-Cottman said of the new transparency reporting. “It’s certainly as step in the right direction, but there’s no mechanism in place that ensures equity happens.”

“We can’t continue to acknowledge it,” she said, “and not move forward.”

In fact, the New York State School Boards Association has raised concerns about how the state would push back against a district where allocations to a school might be considered unsatisfactory.

The association also questioned why districts need another layer of financial accountability.

The state not only mandates that districts submit their budgets for each school, but by December 2019 the federal government also will require them to report how much of that money is actually spent at each school.

“We have no problem with the data being public. In fact, we encourage schools to present as much financial transparency as possible,” said David Albert, a spokesman for the state School Boards Association. “Our concern is we’re essentially doing the same exercise – twice.”

•••

See district-specific information for the following districts:

Lackawanna | Lake Shore | Lockport | Niagara Falls | North Tonawanda | Tonawanda | Newfane