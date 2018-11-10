HERNANDEZ, Alberta M.

HERNANDEZ - Alberta M. November 5, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John E. Hernandez. Loving mother of John G. Hernandez. Dearest sister of James (late Beatrice) Harper and the late Barbara (late William) Bamat and the late William (late Nancy) Harper. Grandmother of Mark D. (Trina) Hernandez and great-grandmother of three great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Monday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com