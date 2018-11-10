Subscribe Today
Sabres 4, Canucks 3 (SO)
Evan Rodrigues of the Buffalo Sabres gets past Vancouver Canucks Antoine Roussel in the first period at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Casey Mittelstadt of the Sabres tries to get past Vancouver Canucks Ben Hutton in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Casey Mittelstadt of the Sabres and Conor Sheary battles for a loose puck with Vancouver Canucks Tyler Motte in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Tage Thompson of the Sabres checks the Vancouver Canucks' Derrick Pouliot in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jack Eichel of the Sabres tries to control the puck defended by the Vancouver Canucks' Tim Schaller in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Rodrigues of the Sabres collides with the Vancouver Canucks' Troy Strecher in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Nathan Beaulieu of the Buffalo Sabres puts the puck past the Vancouver Canucks' Jacob Markstrom in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres tires to keep the puck from the Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kyle Okposo of the Buffalo Sabres tries to get past the Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Johan Larsson of the Buffalo Sabres shoots on the net in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save on the Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sam Reinhart of the Buffalo Sabres has some stitches on his lip in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save on Vancouver Canucks Jake Virtanen in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres canu2019t stop the first Vancouver Canucks goal in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen slips the puck past Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres canu2019t stop the Vancouver Canucks third goal in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres puts the puck past the Vancouver Canucks' Jacob Markstrom for the second goal in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sam Reinhart of the Buffalo Sabres rips the game tying goal past the Vancouver Canucks' Jacob Markstrom in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sabres fans cheer after Sam Reinhart ties the game in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres is bumped by the Vancouver Canucks' Ben Hutton in the overtime period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Casey Mittelstadt of the Buffalo Sabres slips the puck past the Vancouver Canucks' Jacob Markstrom in the shootout period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres stops the Vancouver Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin to end the game in the shootout period at the Keybank Center in Buffalo Saturday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Share this article