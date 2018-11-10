Football: Bengals lose on last-play field goal; ECC falls to Nassau

One of the worst seasons in Buffalo State football history ended on a heartbreaking note Saturday at Growney Stadium in Pittsford.

The Bengals led, 28-7, midway through the third quarter but gave up 24 unanswered points to St. John Fisher and lost, 32-28 on a 34-yard field goal by Joe Dotterweich, a sophomore from North Tonawanda, as regulation time expired.

Buffalo State ended the season 1-9, matching the worst record in its football history. The Bengals finished 1-6 in the Empire 8 Conference. St. John Fisher wound up 3-6, 3-4 in the conference, an improvement over its 2-8 mark 2017, which was the Cardinals’ first losing season since 2001.

The Bengals had some big plays in building a 21-7 halftime lead. Brandon Barksdale (Bennett) returned a fumble 38 yards in the first quarter to put Buffalo State ahead. Kevin Torrillo passed 7 yards to Jordan Evert, an all-Sweet Home connection to make it 14-0. After a Fisher score Jamar Rutledge returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the first half.

Torrillo passed to Martin Bailey (Kenmore West) on a 14-yard play to make it 28-7 in the third quarter, the Bengals’ offense was dormant after that while the Cardinals ran off 24 points. One score came on an 85-yard pass from Joshua Michels to Cam Cleveland. The Cardinals tied it at 28-all when Justin Wheeler returned a Buffalo State fumble 21 yards with 10:03 left.

Two Michels passes set the Cardinals up for the winning field goal by Dotterweich.

Omar Robinson (15 carries, 87 yards) and Bailey (25 for 68) led the Buffalo State rushing attack. Torrillo completed 11 of 27 for 93 yards for two touchdowns with one interception.

Gino Bonagura had 15 tackles, giving him a team-best 104 for the season. Jay-Quan Wilson had 12 stops.

St. John Fisher outgained the Bengals, 490-257. Michels completed 22 of 45 for 317 yards with two touchdowns and one interceptions. Cleveland had five carries for 97 yards and caught 12 passes for 192.

Nassau Community College turned a short field into two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory over Erie Community College. The game was played at Buffalo All High Stadium rather than West Herr Stadium at ECC South in Orchard Park.

Nassau struck quickly after recovering a fumbled punt by the Kat at their 43-yard line. On the next play Rashad Tucker ran 43 yards for the game’s first scored with 4:22 left in the first period.

Jeremiah Nelson ran 2 yards to give Nassau a 14-0 lead in the second period.

ECC gambled with an onside kick tos tart the second half. It backfired. A 13-yard return plus an offside penalty against the kats started Nassau at the ECC 20. Jude Innocent ran 20 yards in the first play to make it 21-0.

Seven Turpin (Cheektowaga) scored on a 2-yard run to cap an 84-yard ECC drive in the fourth quarter but Nassau added a 56-yard run by Nelson with 2:26 left.

ECC is 6-4. Nassau improved to 7-3.