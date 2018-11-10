FITZPATRICK, James D.

FITZPATRICK - James D. November 7, 2018 at 98 years of age. Husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee Glavey) Fitzpatrick; loving father of James A. Fitzpatrick and the late Mary Pat Burke; cherished grand-father of Elizabeth (Richard) Ganci, Matthew (Ashley) Burke, Kevin Burke, and Kathleen Burke; survived by seven great-grandchildren; dear father-in-law of Christopher Burke; dear brother of Patricia (late Donald) Hines and the late Joan (late Joseph) Burns; also survived by in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Memorial tributes may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME (822-1260).