Employee injured after fireworks competition in Niagara Falls, Ont.

An employee of the David Whysall International Fireworks Co. was injured about 4 p.m. Saturday during clean-up from Friday night's Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition at Niagara Falls, Ont., the Winter Festival of Lights reported in a news release Saturday night.

According to the statement, the worker, identified only as an over-10-year employee, was attended at the work site at the International Control Dam in the upper Niagara River by Niagara Parks Police and emergency medical workers. The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called and is investigating, the press statement noted. The extent of the injuries was not reported.

The statement said that this is the first major safety incident in 40 years for Whysall, the Fergus, Ont., company which is staging the competition. Whysall provides pyrotechnic displays over Niagara Falls for the Niagara Parks Commission all season.

Cascades of Fire, which features 18-minute fireworks shows over Niagara Falls, is taking place over six nights this month. It began Friday night with an entry from China and will continue at 9 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, with a display from Finland.