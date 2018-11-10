Feds charge Delaware woman found with marijuana at Peace Bridge

A Delaware woman was arrested at the Peace Bridge this week after authorities said she crossed from Canada into the United States with nine cigarettes containing marijuana in her car.

During a secondary inspection at the bridge on Monday afternoon involving, Customs and Border Protection officials reported finding the cigarettes inside a blue plastic container on the floor of her vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

She was charged with possession and importation of a controlled substance and smuggling goods into the United States, prosecutors said in a news release. If she is found guilty, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The woman was released pending further court proceedings.