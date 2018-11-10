Falls man shot in leg in struggle with pair of attackers

A Niagara Falls man was shot in the leg when he fought with two men who attacked him about 7 p.m. Friday as he walked near his home in the 400 block of Ninth Street, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Franklin C. Smouse, 45, who described himself to officers as a former drug dealer, told police the gun discharged when he tried to take it away from an assailant who was beating him with it. He was treated for a wound in the upper left leg at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The assailants were described as black men about 30 years old, one wearing a black leather jacket and the other wearing a gray hoodie. Police did not offer a motive for the attack.