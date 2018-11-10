Falls man beaten, robbed of winter hat and cellphone

A 43-year-old man suffered minor injuries Friday night when he was attacked and robbed while walking in the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue, Niagara Falls Police said.

The victim, a Whitney Avenue resident, told police he was walking north on 16th Street near Niagara Avenue a short time after 10 p.m. when he was attacked from behind by two or three men. He was knocked face-first to the ground, then was repeatedly punched and kicked. A cellphone with a cracked screen was stolen out of his hands, and the assailants stole his winter hat before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim estimated his loss at $120. He suffered a small facial cut during the attack, police said, but refused medical treatment.